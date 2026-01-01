Description

The world’s first private island and residential community under the Maserati brand, located within the World Islands. The luxurious Samana Collecta residential complex embodies the distinctive design philosophy of the legendary Italian car brand. Key features - The design concept is based on the brand’s three principles — Performance (craftsmanship), Presence (striking aesthetics), and Provenance (heritage reimagined for the modern era). It features impeccable craftsmanship with natural materials, a signature Italian color palette, deep shades of blue, and a reinterpretation of tradition through woven leather, fine woods, and handcrafted finishes. - Residents are invited to join the Maserati Island Owners Club UAE, which offers private road trips, themed events, weekend getaways, and VIP privileges. - The complex’s extensive amenities include over 70 different facilities and recreational options: a fitness center, a jogging track, a yoga and meditation area, a playground, an infinity pool, lounge areas, a sauna, a hot tub, a café and bar, a pharmacy, a supermarket, medical and veterinary clinics, and more. Location advantages High-speed boats run regularly between the island and the mainland. The trip takes 15 minutes. The drive to the Umm Suqeim area and the popular Burj Al Arab takes 20 minutes, and to Palma Jumeirah — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.