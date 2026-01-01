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HomeReal Estate CatalogSamana Collecta

Samana Collecta

World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 43 m² to 215 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 408 441 $from 7 927 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
80%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
Building height22.8 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43
408 441
9 394
1 bedroom
67
571 817
8 524
2 bedrooms
130
1 034 717
7 927
3 bedrooms
215
1 769 911
8 229
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The world’s first private island and residential community under the Maserati brand, located within the World Islands. The luxurious Samana Collecta residential complex embodies the distinctive design philosophy of the legendary Italian car brand. Key features - The design concept is based on the brand’s three principles — Performance (craftsmanship), Presence (striking aesthetics), and Provenance (heritage reimagined for the modern era). It features impeccable craftsmanship with natural materials, a signature Italian color palette, deep shades of blue, and a reinterpretation of tradition through woven leather, fine woods, and handcrafted finishes. - Residents are invited to join the Maserati Island Owners Club UAE, which offers private road trips, themed events, weekend getaways, and VIP privileges. - The complex’s extensive amenities include over 70 different facilities and recreational options: a fitness center, a jogging track, a yoga and meditation area, a playground, an infinity pool, lounge areas, a sauna, a hot tub, a café and bar, a pharmacy, a supermarket, medical and veterinary clinics, and more. Location advantages High-speed boats run regularly between the island and the mainland. The trip takes 15 minutes. The drive to the Umm Suqeim area and the popular Burj Al Arab takes 20 minutes, and to Palma Jumeirah — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

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World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area World Islands

Dubai
World Islands – a man-made archipelago off the coast of Dubai, shaped like a world map and featuring private islands, resorts, and a high degree of privacy.
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Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport20 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

A construction company that is part of the Samana Group conglomerate and has completed more than 20 projects in the UAE.
More details
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