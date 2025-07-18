Catalog
Samana Barari Avenue Retail

16, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 93 m² to 217 m²
Number of bedrooms
Starting price
from 633 219 $from 6 296 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
84 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
Unit typesOffice, Retail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Description

Modern business center in Majan. SAMANA Barari Avenue Business Park is designed for companies seeking growth, innovation and strategic presence in one of the Middle East's most promising markets. Here, opportunity transforms into success and location works for your business. Key features - Premium office spaces and high-traffic retail spaces. - Modern layouts, integrated engineering solutions and the amenities you need to work efficiently. - Cafes, parking areas, thoughtfully designed interior spaces for employees and visitors. Location advantages The project is located between two key highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain-Dubai Road. The Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park are 10 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away, and the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 25 minutes' drive.

Location

16, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Medical center850 m
Airport15 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
More details

