Sama Yas by Aldar

YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 231 m² to 300 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 608 093 $from 6 950 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesPlanning, Under Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
256 – 286
1 840 915 – 2 081 382
7 180 – 7 265

Description

The elegant residential complex on the shores of Dubai Creek offers a blend of luxury and nature, promising a premium living experience amidst green parks. The low-rise development ensures picturesque views of the surrounding nature. Its strategic location on Yas Island provides quick access to various leisure and wellness locations. Key Features – Designed by Woods Bagot, with interiors by Mustard&Linen and kitchen layouts by Chef Izu. – Apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with eco-friendly premium finishes. – Amenities for residents include a gym, spa boutique, multifunctional lounge with a library, children's play area, 24-hour concierge, cleaning and dog-walking services, picnic catering, chauffeured cars, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. – Extensive parks with picnic zones, dog-walking areas, sports and outdoor play areas, running and cycling tracks. – The project adheres to Estidama 3 Pearls, Fitwel, and LEED Gold Certification standards, promoting a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Community Infrastructure Yas Island is a developed island for family life and leisure, featuring schools, Yas Park, Yas Beach, Yas Bay, and Yas Acres Golf Club. Yas Mall, with a cinema, aquarium, shops (including IKEA), restaurants, and entertainment parks like Ferrari World and Warner Brothers World, is 10 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway allows a 10-15 minute journey to Zayed International Airport. It's 20 minutes to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Saadiyat Island, rich in cultural life with museums like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and other cultural attractions. Public transport stops are within walking distance.

Location

View on map
YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Yas Island

Abu Dhabi
Yas Island is a man-made island in the eastern part of Abu Dhabi. It has all the necessary infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for tourists, expats, investors, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More details

