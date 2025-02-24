Sama Yas by Aldar

Description

The elegant residential complex on the shores of Dubai Creek offers a blend of luxury and nature, promising a premium living experience amidst green parks. The low-rise development ensures picturesque views of the surrounding nature. Its strategic location on Yas Island provides quick access to various leisure and wellness locations. Key Features – Designed by Woods Bagot, with interiors by Mustard&Linen and kitchen layouts by Chef Izu. – Apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with eco-friendly premium finishes. – Amenities for residents include a gym, spa boutique, multifunctional lounge with a library, children's play area, 24-hour concierge, cleaning and dog-walking services, picnic catering, chauffeured cars, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. – Extensive parks with picnic zones, dog-walking areas, sports and outdoor play areas, running and cycling tracks. – The project adheres to Estidama 3 Pearls, Fitwel, and LEED Gold Certification standards, promoting a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Community Infrastructure Yas Island is a developed island for family life and leisure, featuring schools, Yas Park, Yas Beach, Yas Bay, and Yas Acres Golf Club. Yas Mall, with a cinema, aquarium, shops (including IKEA), restaurants, and entertainment parks like Ferrari World and Warner Brothers World, is 10 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway allows a 10-15 minute journey to Zayed International Airport. It's 20 minutes to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Saadiyat Island, rich in cultural life with museums like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and other cultural attractions. Public transport stops are within walking distance.