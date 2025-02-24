Catalog
Rosso Bay Residences

Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 147 m² to 243 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Starting price
from 1 388 699 $from 7 392 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning, Under Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
147
1 388 699
9 402
4 bedrooms
243
1 797 140
7 392

Description

A new resort complex with exclusive amenities on the artificial archipelago of Al Marjan Island. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy picturesque views of the pristine beaches and the Arabian Gulf. The complex features 1,195 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. All units come with private bathrooms, built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets, laundry rooms, and dining areas. Some units also include a private storage room. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a gym, infinity pool, lounge, gardens, guest lobby, play area, yoga zone, shops, sports hall, sauna, library, co-working space, and direct beach access. Within a 10-minute radius, there are restaurants such as Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets like Zoom, Spinneys and Al Maya, Little Treasures Nursery, RAK Academy – British School Al Hamra, Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Cultural Sports Club, Al Hamra Mall and RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Hotel service is a feature of the complex Residents can enjoy exclusive offers from Nikki Beach Global, including three levels of discounts on gym memberships and visits to F&B establishments. Participation in special events is also possible. Access to a variety of a la carte services is available, including concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car wash, and chauffeur services. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

Location

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea600 m
Shop230 m
Medical center5 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More details

Catalog