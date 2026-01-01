Catalog
Riviera Residences by Mered

Pixel Tower 4, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 85 m² to 220 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 653 506 $from 6 188 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors35
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces628

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
85
653 506
7 688
2 bedrooms
110
871 341
7 921
3 bedrooms
220
1 361 470
6 188
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Pearlescent shimmer by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Riviera Residences is a premium waterfront complex on Al Reem Island, created by the world-renowned Swiss bureau Herzog & de Meuron. The project combines a unique architectural concept inspired by the pearl diving heritage of the Emirates with resort-style infrastructure and a vibrant promenade. Key Features — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing creates a connection with the sea horizon, filling the apartments with natural light. The walls are finished with textured panels in sandy tones, the floors are made of light engineered oak, and the countertops are crafted from white marble with gray veining. — On-site amenities include four separate swimming pools, lounges and a bar, a fitness center, a padel court, a studio for crossfit and yoga, a spa zone with a sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, and mist shower, landscaped gardens, a cafeteria with an open kitchen, a children’s playground, and table tennis. — A private marina with berthing facilities. A promenade with restaurants, cafes, and boutiques. Location Advantages The residential towers are located in the dynamic ADGM financial cluster, connected to mainland Abu Dhabi by modern bridges. Nearby are beaches, Reem Mall and The Galleria shopping centers, Sorbonne University, and leading international schools, all within a 5–15 minute walk. Cultural landmarks on Saadiyat Island — Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim, and the Sheikh Zayed National Museum — can be reached in 10 minutes. The drive to Ferrari World, SeaWorld, and Warner Bros. World theme parks on Yas Island takes 20 minutes, to Dubai — 60 minutes. The road to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

Pixel Tower 4, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
Sea150 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Mered Group

Mered Group

An international real estate company headquartered in the UAE. It is a team of professionals in the real estate industry including designers, architects, engineers, contractors and experts in other fields.
