Riviera Residences by Mered

Pearlescent shimmer by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Riviera Residences is a premium waterfront complex on Al Reem Island, created by the world-renowned Swiss bureau Herzog & de Meuron. The project combines a unique architectural concept inspired by the pearl diving heritage of the Emirates with resort-style infrastructure and a vibrant promenade. Key Features — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing creates a connection with the sea horizon, filling the apartments with natural light. The walls are finished with textured panels in sandy tones, the floors are made of light engineered oak, and the countertops are crafted from white marble with gray veining. — On-site amenities include four separate swimming pools, lounges and a bar, a fitness center, a padel court, a studio for crossfit and yoga, a spa zone with a sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, and mist shower, landscaped gardens, a cafeteria with an open kitchen, a children’s playground, and table tennis. — A private marina with berthing facilities. A promenade with restaurants, cafes, and boutiques. Location Advantages The residential towers are located in the dynamic ADGM financial cluster, connected to mainland Abu Dhabi by modern bridges. Nearby are beaches, Reem Mall and The Galleria shopping centers, Sorbonne University, and leading international schools, all within a 5–15 minute walk. Cultural landmarks on Saadiyat Island — Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim, and the Sheikh Zayed National Museum — can be reached in 10 minutes. The drive to Ferrari World, SeaWorld, and Warner Bros. World theme parks on Yas Island takes 20 minutes, to Dubai — 60 minutes. The road to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 30 minutes.