Rise by Athlon

Arabian Ranches 3, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 77 m² to 252 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 387 451 $from 4 352 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

1 bedroom
77 – 99
387 451 – 523 469
5 007 – 5 276
2 bedrooms
133 – 159
602 330 – 792 553
4 502 – 4 960
3 bedrooms
191 – 252
838 071 – 1 098 445
4 352 – 4 386
Description

Rise is an apartment cluster within the larger Athlon community in Dubailand. The building layout and communal spaces follow the idea of “life in motion,” with an emphasis on health, everyday activity, and convenient routes throughout the neighborhood. The project suits those who value a lively community, clear spatial logic, and a variety of day-to-day scenarios. Key Features – Apartments feature light finishes, panoramic windows, open kitchens, built-in wardrobes, a balcony/terrace, and central air conditioning. – For an active lifestyle, pedestrian paths and a 3.7 km cycling loop are in place; parks and communal areas are linked by short connections. – For family time, there is a comprehensive pool complex: a family pool, an adult pool, a lap pool, and a plunge pool; additionally, splash pads and play parks. Location Advantages A convenient location allows quick access to key city destinations. The address is close to Global Village and IMG. It’s 24 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, about 30 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and Downtown Dubai, and approximately 25 minutes to both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center5 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More details

