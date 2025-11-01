Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogIntercontinental Hotel by Heart of Europe

Intercontinental Hotel by Heart of Europe

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 54 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 1 032 446 $from 13 661 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
40%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    40%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Handover dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ1 2014
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesHotel Apartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
54 – 109
1 032 446 – 1 494 944
13 661 – 18 916
Brochure

Description

The first 5-star family hotel on the main European island of The World Islands. The resort complex consists of three themed areas that embody the charm of Italy: Bellissima, Dolce Vita, and Felicita. Discover a resort lifestyle inspired by Italian architecture and enjoy stunning views of the sea and the Dubai skyline. Key features: - Kingdom of Portofino is a unique children's space inspired by the Montessori philosophy and the idea of learning about the world through play. Theater stages, creative studios, culinary areas, cozy spaces, and special children's pools form a world where curiosity is the main focus. - At the Pinocchio Cucina family beach club, young guests become chefs, mastering the art of Italian-style pasta and pizza making. The story continues at the pool, where children play, adults relax, and then everyone gathers for a meal together. - Marine installations with 514 species of local fish occupy a special place in the concept. Guests can sponsor a coral and give it a name, as well as take part in educational meetings with marine biologists and observe how the ecosystem they have created develops. - La Donna is not just a spa, but a private community for women, where beauty is intertwined with culture and communication. It hosts intimate gatherings, inspiring master classes, and curated fashion and jewelry shows, creating a special atmosphere of feminine elegance. - The hotel also features five swimming pools, including an Olympic-size pool, six restaurants, and direct access to the Rainbow Beach family area. Location advantages The complex's unique feature is its remoteness from the hustle and bustle of the city. Its location on the World Islands allows guests to enjoy peace and quiet. The islands are not directly connected to mainland Dubai by road. However, there is a regular ferry service between them. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands

Area World Islands

Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of our planet's continents. Residential neighborhoods are under active construction, social and transport infrastructure is at the design stage. The community is suitable for young people, expats and investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea10 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.
More details
Catalog