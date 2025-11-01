Intercontinental Hotel by Heart of Europe

Description

The first 5-star family hotel on the main European island of The World Islands. The resort complex consists of three themed areas that embody the charm of Italy: Bellissima, Dolce Vita, and Felicita. Discover a resort lifestyle inspired by Italian architecture and enjoy stunning views of the sea and the Dubai skyline. Key features: - Kingdom of Portofino is a unique children's space inspired by the Montessori philosophy and the idea of learning about the world through play. Theater stages, creative studios, culinary areas, cozy spaces, and special children's pools form a world where curiosity is the main focus. - At the Pinocchio Cucina family beach club, young guests become chefs, mastering the art of Italian-style pasta and pizza making. The story continues at the pool, where children play, adults relax, and then everyone gathers for a meal together. - Marine installations with 514 species of local fish occupy a special place in the concept. Guests can sponsor a coral and give it a name, as well as take part in educational meetings with marine biologists and observe how the ecosystem they have created develops. - La Donna is not just a spa, but a private community for women, where beauty is intertwined with culture and communication. It hosts intimate gatherings, inspiring master classes, and curated fashion and jewelry shows, creating a special atmosphere of feminine elegance. - The hotel also features five swimming pools, including an Olympic-size pool, six restaurants, and direct access to the Rainbow Beach family area. Location advantages The complex's unique feature is its remoteness from the hustle and bustle of the city. Its location on the World Islands allows guests to enjoy peace and quiet. The islands are not directly connected to mainland Dubai by road. However, there is a regular ferry service between them. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.