Pelagia by BnW

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 81 m² to 533 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 712 794 $from 6 966 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 118
712 794 – 980 299
8 282 – 8 783
2 bedrooms
112 – 334
973 527 – 2 519 927
7 529 – 8 647
3 bedrooms
221 – 373
1 824 210 – 2 598 228
6 966 – 8 244
4 bedrooms
476 – 533
5 136 375 – 5 665 484
10 611 – 10 773
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential complex in one of the UAE's most prestigious neighbourhoods on Al Marjan Island. The wave-like design of the Pelagia apartment complex gives the façade rhythm and grace, resembling the frozen movement of the ocean. The elegance of the detailed interiors flows seamlessly into the magnificence of the surroundings. A new level of luxury living waits for you. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are finished with natural materials, built-in appliances and storage. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park. - On-site facilities include a fully equipped gym, yoga space, children's playground, zen garden, sauna, Jacuzzi, BBQ terrace, lounge area, infinity pool and rooftop bar. Location advantages The project has an exit on Al Marjan Island Boulevard. Wynn Resort Casino is an 8-minute drive away, Al Hamra Mall is a 10-minute drive away and Al Hamra Golf Club is a 14-minute drive away. Royal Yacht Club and Dreamland Aqua Park are 16 minutes from the complex. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 35 minutes‘ drive away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes’ drive away.

Location

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
Catalog