Pelagia by BnW

Premium residential complex in one of the UAE's most prestigious neighbourhoods on Al Marjan Island. The wave-like design of the Pelagia apartment complex gives the façade rhythm and grace, resembling the frozen movement of the ocean. The elegance of the detailed interiors flows seamlessly into the magnificence of the surroundings. A new level of luxury living waits for you. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are finished with natural materials, built-in appliances and storage. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park. - On-site facilities include a fully equipped gym, yoga space, children's playground, zen garden, sauna, Jacuzzi, BBQ terrace, lounge area, infinity pool and rooftop bar. Location advantages The project has an exit on Al Marjan Island Boulevard. Wynn Resort Casino is an 8-minute drive away, Al Hamra Mall is a 10-minute drive away and Al Hamra Golf Club is a 14-minute drive away. Royal Yacht Club and Dreamland Aqua Park are 16 minutes from the complex. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 35 minutes‘ drive away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes’ drive away.