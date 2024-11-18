Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogParkside Boulevard

Parkside Boulevard

Ghala Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 203 948 $from 3 251 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
25%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    25%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42
203 948
4 803
1 bedroom
107 – 123
383 390 – 400 252
3 251 – 3 555
2 bedrooms
156 – 158
509 540 – 516 637
3 252 – 3 261
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A tranquil oasis in the heart of the prestigious Arjan district. Parkside Boulevard is an elite residential complex where sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and resort-style amenities set a new standard for urban elegance. Key Features — Residences with panoramic windows, 3-meter-high ceilings, and a smart home system integrated into touch panels and a mobile app. — European Bosch/Siemens appliances in kitchens, premium sanitary ware, and modular walk-in wardrobes made of natural wood. — Leisure facilities: beach-style and indoor pools with a diving board, sauna, barbecue areas, a meditation terrace, a children’s playground, a gym, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The complex is situated in Arjan, offering excellent transport connectivity: 5 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall. The iconic Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are within 15–20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is just 20 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Ghala Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
School700 m
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tabeer Development

Tabeer Development

A reliable real estate developer offering high quality properties at affordable prices. Founded in 2014, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, honesty and transparency.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog