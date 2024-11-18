Description

A tranquil oasis in the heart of the prestigious Arjan district. Parkside Boulevard is an elite residential complex where sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and resort-style amenities set a new standard for urban elegance. Key Features — Residences with panoramic windows, 3-meter-high ceilings, and a smart home system integrated into touch panels and a mobile app. — European Bosch/Siemens appliances in kitchens, premium sanitary ware, and modular walk-in wardrobes made of natural wood. — Leisure facilities: beach-style and indoor pools with a diving board, sauna, barbecue areas, a meditation terrace, a children’s playground, a gym, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The complex is situated in Arjan, offering excellent transport connectivity: 5 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall. The iconic Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are within 15–20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is just 20 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes.