DaVinci Tower by Pagani

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 25
Developer
Dar Al Arkan
Total area
from 191 m² to 428 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 2 004 861 $from 10 287 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2023
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment, Villa
Construction stagesExisting
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
194
2 004 861
10 287
2 bedrooms
191 – 219
2 157 458 – 2 757 677
11 255 – 12 589
3 bedrooms
248 – 268
3 795 764 – 4 405 334
15 296 – 16 396
4 bedrooms
260 – 272
4 279 835 – 4 829 202
16 454 – 17 709

Description

The exclusive project under the brand of the famous hypercar manufacturer, Pagani Automobili, is located near the Dubai Water Canal. Live in a prestigious area and enjoy breathtaking views of the waterfront, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. There are 80 apartments to choose from, ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, duplexes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, and a luxurious penthouse. All lots come with spacious balconies, terrace with a pool, and areas for relaxation. The layouts include a foyer, hall, large living-dining room, kitchen, staff room, laundry room and guest toilet. The penthouses also have a study, library and billiard room. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a pool with relaxation areas and a jacuzzi, gym, sauna, steam room, game zone, landscaped gardens, retail outlets, and concierge service. Within a 5-10 minute drive are supermarkets such as FRESH LAYA MINIMART LLC and Choithrams Bay Square, LIFE Pharmacy - Bay Square, South Ridge Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, and D-Marin Business Bay Marina. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all located within 10 minutes of the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Several bus stops are within a 10-minute walk. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away by car. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project was led by QHC Architects & Engineers LLC. The building is a true embodiment of modern Italian design with every detail thought out to create a unique feeling of staying in a masterpiece. High-quality finish Bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and a dressing room. Appliances installed include ovens, induction hobs, hoods, refrigerators, microwaves, mini-bars for drinks, Miele, Bosch Premium Line dishwashers and washing machines. Bathrooms feature Kohler, Duravit and Geberit sanitary ware. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 25

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
Transport accessibility

Public transport29 m
School4 km
Shop850 m
Medical center2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

