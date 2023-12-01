DaVinci Tower by Pagani

Description

The exclusive project under the brand of the famous hypercar manufacturer, Pagani Automobili, is located near the Dubai Water Canal. Live in a prestigious area and enjoy breathtaking views of the waterfront, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. There are 80 apartments to choose from, ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, duplexes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, and a luxurious penthouse. All lots come with spacious balconies, terrace with a pool, and areas for relaxation. The layouts include a foyer, hall, large living-dining room, kitchen, staff room, laundry room and guest toilet. The penthouses also have a study, library and billiard room. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a pool with relaxation areas and a jacuzzi, gym, sauna, steam room, game zone, landscaped gardens, retail outlets, and concierge service. Within a 5-10 minute drive are supermarkets such as FRESH LAYA MINIMART LLC and Choithrams Bay Square, LIFE Pharmacy - Bay Square, South Ridge Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, and D-Marin Business Bay Marina. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all located within 10 minutes of the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Several bus stops are within a 10-minute walk. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away by car. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project was led by QHC Architects & Engineers LLC. The building is a true embodiment of modern Italian design with every detail thought out to create a unique feeling of staying in a masterpiece. High-quality finish Bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and a dressing room. Appliances installed include ovens, induction hobs, hoods, refrigerators, microwaves, mini-bars for drinks, Miele, Bosch Premium Line dishwashers and washing machines. Bathrooms feature Kohler, Duravit and Geberit sanitary ware. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.