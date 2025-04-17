Catalog
Ozone1 by Object1

2/1, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 105 m² to 142 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 496 064 $from 4 426 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
72%
Post Handover
18%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors28
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
105 – 142
496 064 – 630 845
4 426 – 4 681

Description

Located in a quiet green area with developed infrastructure, the cozy residential complex aims to strike a balance between the comfort of a peaceful lifestyle and the energetic rhythm of a bustling metropolis. The Ozon1 project is centered around the idea of "self-care" – taking care of one's health and well-being in harmony with the surrounding environment. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy clean and cool air at home throughout the year. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with finishes using top-quality materials from leading construction brands. - Modern Daikin air conditioning system with high performance and low energy consumption. - Multi-level air purification and disinfection system from Electrolux with air ionization and the ability to control the system through a mobile application. - On-site amenities include adult and children's pools, a squash court, sauna and aroma room, a children's play area with a climbing wall, gym, yoga studio, lounge area with barbecue facilities, and a cinema. - Spacious lobby with round-the-clock concierge service and a four-level parking with electric vehicle charging stations. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low to mid-rise buildings and well-developed infrastructure. There are many parks in the area, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty clinic Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools – JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. For shopping, the large Circle Mall JVC is available. Numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants are within walking distance. Location Advantages The complex has good access to all parts of the city through connections to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. A 30-minute drive will take you to Al Maktoum International Airport. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina waterfront or Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 25-minute drive from the complex.

Location

2/1, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
Catalog