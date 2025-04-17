Ozone1 by Object1

Description

Located in a quiet green area with developed infrastructure, the cozy residential complex aims to strike a balance between the comfort of a peaceful lifestyle and the energetic rhythm of a bustling metropolis. The Ozon1 project is centered around the idea of "self-care" – taking care of one's health and well-being in harmony with the surrounding environment. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy clean and cool air at home throughout the year. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with finishes using top-quality materials from leading construction brands. - Modern Daikin air conditioning system with high performance and low energy consumption. - Multi-level air purification and disinfection system from Electrolux with air ionization and the ability to control the system through a mobile application. - On-site amenities include adult and children's pools, a squash court, sauna and aroma room, a children's play area with a climbing wall, gym, yoga studio, lounge area with barbecue facilities, and a cinema. - Spacious lobby with round-the-clock concierge service and a four-level parking with electric vehicle charging stations. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low to mid-rise buildings and well-developed infrastructure. There are many parks in the area, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty clinic Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools – JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. For shopping, the large Circle Mall JVC is available. Numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants are within walking distance. Location Advantages The complex has good access to all parts of the city through connections to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. A 30-minute drive will take you to Al Maktoum International Airport. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina waterfront or Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 25-minute drive from the complex.