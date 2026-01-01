Catalog
One River Point by Ellington

57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 98 m² to 518 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 929 020 $from 7 223 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
98 – 111
929 020 – 948 353
8 510 – 9 432
2 bedrooms
134 – 166
971 226 – 1 471 158
7 223 – 8 818
4 bedrooms
518
4 485 452
8 658

Description

The epitome of style and luxury, this luxury residential development with spectacular views of the Dubai Water Canal is the epitome of style and luxury. Modern architectural solutions and elegant eclectic design will impress you with its perfection. Conveniently located in one of Dubai's most fashionable neighborhoods, Business Bay, you can enjoy all the benefits of vibrant city life. One River Point offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes, and 3-4 bedroom penthouses. Duplexes and penthouses are available with landscaped terraces and a swimming pool. Modern layout, panoramic glazing, spacious balconies and exquisite design create a stylish and comfortable space for living. Comfortable and functional kitchens are equipped with premium Teka appliances. All residences are equipped with a smart home system. There are excellent conditions for leisure and recreation on the territory of the complex. On the roof there is a panoramic terrace with a garden, a large swimming pool, sun loungers, a barbecue area, a children's pool and a playground. There is a yoga studio, an immersive relaxation room where you can immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality, a co-working area and a specially equipped room for children with interactive toys. The residential complex is located close to the Dubai Water Canal promenade and the spectacular Dubai Waterfall. It takes 5 minutes to reach the large Al Quoz Pond Park and the famous Safa Park. Families with children will appreciate the close proximity to Old Safa British School and Dubai International School and Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay. Allday fresh and W Mart supermarkets are within walking distance. Nexx Home Healthcare Services and Midline Bay Medical clinics are a 10-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Proximity to Al A'amal St. and Al Mustaqbal St. allows residents of the complex to quickly reach the attractions of Dubai. Within 10 minutes drive are the Burj Khalifa Tower, the largest shopping center Dubai Mall, Museum of The Future, Dubai International Financial Centre, City Walk shopping and entertainment center with many restaurants and shops and Meydan Racecourse. The famous Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach and Emirates Golf Club are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a leading premium property developer in Dubai, established in 2014. It is the winner of many prestigious awards, including the Luxury Lifestyle Award-2021 in the Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai category.

Location

View on map
57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
School1 km
Shop950 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station4 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Washhouse

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
More details

Videos

