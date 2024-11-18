Olivia Gardens by Segrex

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Jumeirah Gardens City. Olivia Gardens' soft lines are inspired by the natural forms of the surrounding landscape. The minimalist interior design blends natural aesthetics with urban elegance. It is a place where peace of mind, a sense of coziness and ease prevail. Key features - Bright, spacious apartments in neutral colors and natural materials. Panoramic windows fill the interiors with sunlight, visually expanding the space. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: fitness center, yoga terrace, children's playground, sauna, several swimming pools, Jacuzzi, cinema, barbecue area, olive garden, co-working space, etc. - For the convenience of residents, charging stations for electric cars are installed on the territory of the complex. Location advantages The location of the project near Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes, Dubai Frame in 11 minutes and Museum of the Future in 15 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah neighborhood is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.