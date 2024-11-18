Catalog
Olivia Gardens by Segrex

Al Habbai 3, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Segrex Development
Total area
from 52 m² to 98 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 398 468 $from 6 025 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
52
398 468 – 400 972
7 544 – 7 591
1 bedroom
78 – 86
471 658 – 569 094
6 025 – 6 551
2 bedrooms
95 – 98
609 519 – 678 714
6 352 – 6 864
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Jumeirah Gardens City. Olivia Gardens' soft lines are inspired by the natural forms of the surrounding landscape. The minimalist interior design blends natural aesthetics with urban elegance. It is a place where peace of mind, a sense of coziness and ease prevail. Key features - Bright, spacious apartments in neutral colors and natural materials. Panoramic windows fill the interiors with sunlight, visually expanding the space. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: fitness center, yoga terrace, children's playground, sauna, several swimming pools, Jacuzzi, cinema, barbecue area, olive garden, co-working space, etc. - For the convenience of residents, charging stations for electric cars are installed on the territory of the complex. Location advantages The location of the project near Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes, Dubai Frame in 11 minutes and Museum of the Future in 15 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah neighborhood is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.

Location

View on map
Al Habbai 3, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School2 km
Shop550 m
Medical center600 m
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby

Developer

Segrex Development

Segrex Development

A large promising company with 12 completed projects in its portfolio. A reliable real estate developer with 9 years of experience in the UAE. Since 1995 it has been part of Segrex Family Holding, specializing in full cycle construction projects.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
