Ocean Pearl by Samana

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 144 m² to 171 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 1 165 095 $from 7 418 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
36%
Post Handover
44%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
144 – 171
1 165 095 – 1 270 306
7 418 – 8 042

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Islands. Ocean Pearl's exquisite architecture and magnificent bay views create a unique atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. This is where your dream of luxurious living by the sea comes to life. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, smart home system and built-in appliances from German manufacturers. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, jacuzzi, spa, children's playground, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing neighbourhood near the bustling metropolis. The community consists of 5 islands, on one of which will be built Deira Mall - the largest shopping centre in the region. Residents will have access to all necessary social infrastructure facilities. Thus, in 10-15 minutes you can get to Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and to Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School. Location advantages The city's iconic locations are accessible via the Infinity bridge, which connects Dubai's main roads. Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 20 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 28 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
