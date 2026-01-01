Catalog
Ocean Pearl 2 by Samana

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 133 m² to 183 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Starting price
from 1 165 095 $from 7 371 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
36%
Post Handover
44%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
133 – 171
1 165 095 – 1 262 213
7 371 – 8 713
4 bedrooms
183
1 375 517 – 1 383 611
7 506 – 7 544
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Magnificent example of modern architecture on the shores of the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. With its innovative design and flowing lines, Ocean Pearl 2 forms a harmonious unity with the coastal landscape. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere. Experience luxury and comfort in every detail. Key features - Apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in soft-close storage systems from German manufacturers. Kitchen countertops and ‘aprons’ are faced with Spanish porcelain tiles. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet services. - On the territoty of the complex are located: fitness room with equipment from the famous Technogym sports equipment brand, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, lounge zone, sauna and others. Location advantages The project is located three minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The man-made water canal Dubai Canal will take 5 minutes to reach, and the major seaport Port Rashid - 10 minutes. Dubai Creek is 15 minutes away, Al Mamzar Beach Park and Dubai Gold Souq are 17 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
More details
