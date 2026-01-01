Ocean Bay by Samana

Description

Architecture inspired by the azure waters of the ocean. Ocean Bay is a residential complex with direct beach access and contemporary apartment design. A prestigious location, developed transport connectivity, and international-level service make this project an ideal choice for permanent residence and investment. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a cool blue-grey palette complemented by beige and anthracite tones. Open-plan layouts unite the living room, kitchen, and dining area, creating a single space filled with natural light. Premium materials are used in the finishes, including white marble, natural dark wood, and glass. — The infrastructure includes swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a children’s playground, a gym, and leisure areas. The community also offers parks, cycling and running tracks, as well as a golf course. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on the central island of Dubai Islands with direct access to the city’s main highways and the option of using water transport routes. Deira City Centre, Dubai Gold Souq, and Dubai Creek can be reached in 15 minutes. Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, The Walk at JBR, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Dubai Opera, and Business Bay are within a 20–25 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car.