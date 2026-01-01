Catalog
Ocean Bay by Samana

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 81 m² to 208 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 571 740 $from 6 544 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
25 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81
571 740
7 049
2 bedrooms
112
925 674
8 214
3 bedrooms
144
1 061 802
7 359
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architecture inspired by the azure waters of the ocean. Ocean Bay is a residential complex with direct beach access and contemporary apartment design. A prestigious location, developed transport connectivity, and international-level service make this project an ideal choice for permanent residence and investment. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a cool blue-grey palette complemented by beige and anthracite tones. Open-plan layouts unite the living room, kitchen, and dining area, creating a single space filled with natural light. Premium materials are used in the finishes, including white marble, natural dark wood, and glass. — The infrastructure includes swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a children’s playground, a gym, and leisure areas. The community also offers parks, cycling and running tracks, as well as a golf course. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on the central island of Dubai Islands with direct access to the city’s main highways and the option of using water transport routes. Deira City Centre, Dubai Gold Souq, and Dubai Creek can be reached in 15 minutes. Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, The Walk at JBR, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Dubai Opera, and Business Bay are within a 20–25 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
