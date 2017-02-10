Catalog
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island

15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 146 m² to 556 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 202 662 $from 8 221 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors10, 17, 2
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingPrivate Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
146
1 202 662 – 1 364 589
8 221 – 9 327

Description

A modern luxury project on the picturesque island of Al Marjan with a panorama of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf will give you a serene and harmonious atmosphere of a first-class resort holiday. The unique location offers inspiring sea and mountain views, while the island's developed infrastructure will allow you to immerse yourself in a world of entertainment and colorful experiences. Owners of the residences are given access to all a la carte services and exclusive facilities available only to residents. Key features of the complex The rich infrastructure of Nobu Hotel and Residences will create all the conditions for a comfortable holiday. Owners will be able to stroll through lush green landscaped parks and visit the private sandy beach with comfortable sun loungers. There are playgrounds, a golf course, a wellness center, a gym, a cinema, bars and Nobu restaurant with exquisite Japanese cuisine. High-quality finishing The interior of the residences by renowned design company Rockwell Group is a skilful blend of contemporary style and traditional Japanese aesthetics. The finishes utilize precious woods, marble and onyx. Panoramic windows and large glazed terraces fill the rooms with light and allow you to admire the sea panorama. Benefits of location Al Marjan Island is one of the most popular holiday and leisure destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. There are plenty of bars, cafes and shops within walking distance of the complex. Nearby is the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, the first hotel with a casino in the UAE. Active holidaymakers will appreciate the opportunity to go sailing, surfing and jet skiing. The 23-kilometer waterfront promenade and scenic mountain road are ideal for promenading. Transport accessibility The complex is close to Ras Al Khaimah's main thoroughfare Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects to Al Ittihad Street. Dubai International Airport is a 45-minute drive away. Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away and RAK International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Videos

News

