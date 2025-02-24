Catalog
Nikki Beach Residences

Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 203 m² to 507 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 1 600 326 $from 7 719 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors21, 19
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
203 – 242
1 600 326 – 1 872 321
7 719 – 7 851
4 bedrooms
246 – 507
2 561 660 – 4 128 794
8 132 – 10 397
Brochure

Description

A waterfront community in collaboration with a leading developer and the Nikki Beach hotel complex on Al Marjan Island. Enjoy resort-style living — discover breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the exclusive 5-star hotel service in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex features branded residences, including 1-4 bedroom apartments, sky villas and sky terraces. The layouts include walk-in closets in bedrooms, dining areas and laundry rooms. Some units come with storage rooms and spacious relaxation terraces. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a pool, sports court, fitness center, spa with a sauna, play area, event hall, F&B establishments, relaxation gardens, a kids' club, a library, co-working spaces, a clubhouse, a lounge, a yoga studio and parking. Provided is the service of a 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car washing and chauffeur services. Within a 10-minute radius are restaurants like Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets Zoom and Spinneys, Al Hamra Mall and the RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex has direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Ecological standard is a feature of the complex The complex is certified with FitWell and LEED Silver standards. FitWell aims to support a healthy future where each building is designed to promote the well-being of residents. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

Location

Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Sea750 m
Shop230 m
Medical center5 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
Videos

