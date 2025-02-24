Nikki Beach Residences

Description

A waterfront community in collaboration with a leading developer and the Nikki Beach hotel complex on Al Marjan Island. Enjoy resort-style living — discover breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the exclusive 5-star hotel service in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex features branded residences, including 1-4 bedroom apartments, sky villas and sky terraces. The layouts include walk-in closets in bedrooms, dining areas and laundry rooms. Some units come with storage rooms and spacious relaxation terraces. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a pool, sports court, fitness center, spa with a sauna, play area, event hall, F&B establishments, relaxation gardens, a kids' club, a library, co-working spaces, a clubhouse, a lounge, a yoga studio and parking. Provided is the service of a 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car washing and chauffeur services. Within a 10-minute radius are restaurants like Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets Zoom and Spinneys, Al Hamra Mall and the RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex has direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Ecological standard is a feature of the complex The complex is certified with FitWell and LEED Silver standards. FitWell aims to support a healthy future where each building is designed to promote the well-being of residents. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.