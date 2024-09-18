Description

Richmond Residences – a branded residential development by Mira Developments, located on the beachfront in Al Mairid, Ras Al Khaimah. The project forms part of the Mira Coral Bay waterfront community and comprises 293 apartments. Its architecture and interiors combine contemporary design, Italian furniture, natural materials and distinctive decorative elements inspired by the John Richmond brand. Key Features – The apartments are delivered fully furnished and ready to move in. – The interiors feature Italian furniture, signature John Richmond textiles and decorative pieces. The kitchens are equipped with integrated appliances, while the bathrooms feature stone, brass accents and fluted detailing. – The development offers a branded double-height lobby with a concierge desk, a residents’ swimming pool, separate Technogym-equipped fitness centres for men and women, and a lounge area with a café, coffee shop and restaurant. Location Advantages The beach is located directly within the community. Downtown Ras Al Khaimah is approximately 10 minutes away. Al Marjan Island, Wynn Resort and Al Hamra Golf Club can be reached in around 20 minutes, while Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is approximately 25 minutes away. Sharjah is about a one-hour drive from the development, while Dubai can be reached in approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.