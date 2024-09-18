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HomeReal Estate CatalogMira Coral Bay

Mira Coral Bay

New Mairid, Sector 3, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 237 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 149 741 $from 3 635 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Plot area220000 m²
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingOutdoor Parking Space, Underground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
149 741
3 737
1 bedroom
79
299 483
3 773
2 bedrooms
131
476 450
3 635
3 bedrooms
167
626 191
3 733
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Richmond Residences – a branded residential development by Mira Developments, located on the beachfront in Al Mairid, Ras Al Khaimah. The project forms part of the Mira Coral Bay waterfront community and comprises 293 apartments. Its architecture and interiors combine contemporary design, Italian furniture, natural materials and distinctive decorative elements inspired by the John Richmond brand. Key Features – The apartments are delivered fully furnished and ready to move in. – The interiors feature Italian furniture, signature John Richmond textiles and decorative pieces. The kitchens are equipped with integrated appliances, while the bathrooms feature stone, brass accents and fluted detailing. – The development offers a branded double-height lobby with a concierge desk, a residents’ swimming pool, separate Technogym-equipped fitness centres for men and women, and a lounge area with a café, coffee shop and restaurant. Location Advantages The beach is located directly within the community. Downtown Ras Al Khaimah is approximately 10 minutes away. Al Marjan Island, Wynn Resort and Al Hamra Golf Club can be reached in around 20 minutes, while Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is approximately 25 minutes away. Sharjah is about a one-hour drive from the development, while Dubai can be reached in approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
New Mairid, Sector 3, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

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