Metropoint by Forum

Damac Suburbia Tower A, Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Forum Development
Total area
from 31 m² to 85 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 166 644 $from 4 214 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31
166 644
5 339
1 bedroom
49
210 211
4 214
2 bedrooms
85
405 718
4 747
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A new era of urban living in Dubai’s promising district. Metropoint is a contemporary residential complex in Downtown Jebel Ali, created for those who value exclusive infrastructure and proximity to key destinations. Key Features — Modern-style architecture: contrasting materials and decorative accents create visual depth on the façades. — Layouts with open spaces, built-in storage systems, fully equipped kitchens, and large windows. — A multifunctional community lobby with 24-hour security, a coffee corner, a guest lounge, and a coworking area. — Residents will enjoy a 25-meter rooftop pool with sun terraces, a professionally equipped gym, a sports court, streetball and tennis courts, a landscaped park, and children’s play areas. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Downtown Jebel Ali with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and within walking distance of Life Pharmacy metro station. Travel time to JAFZA Free Zone, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JBR, Expo City Dubai, The Outlet Village, Palm Jebel Ali, and Palm Jumeirah is 12–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Coca-Cola Arena, and Zabeel Palace are 25–30 minutes away. The trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes about 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Damac Suburbia Tower A, Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

