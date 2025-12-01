Catalog
HomeReal Estate CatalogMe Do Re 2

Wisal Tower, JLT Cluster G, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Medore Properties
Total area
from 114 m² to 116 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 753 165 $from 6 607 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
20%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.15 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
114 – 116
753 165 – 776 310
6 607 – 6 692
Brochure

Description

Premium residential tower on the shores of a picturesque lake at Jumeirah Lake Towers. The exquisite Me Do Re 2 harmonizes elegant design, innovative technology and proximity to all necessary amenities. The thoughtfully designed interiors are functional and highly crafted, creating the perfect space for modern living. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in neutral tones, Kohler brand sanitary ware, quartz kitchen countertops, panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, with which you can remotely control lighting, air conditioning, open/close the front door. - For the convenience of residents, the parking lot has charging stations for electric cars on each level and an automatic license plate recognition system for entry and exit. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, golf simulator, billiard room, table tennis, children's playground, separate pools for children and adults, sauna, Jacuzzi, etc. Location advantages The project is located between First Al Khail Street and Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 10-15 minutes to reach Dubai International Academy School, Saudi German Hospital, Dubai Marina Mall, JBR Beach. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away.

Location

Area Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
Transport accessibility

Public transport170 m
School110 m
Shop140 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Medore Properties

A promising developer debuting with a premium-class residential complex Me Do Re 2. Client-oriented, responsible approach to construction quality, cooperation with reliable manufacturers are the key principles of the company.
