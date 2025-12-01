Catalog
Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Marbella, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 43 m² to 86 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 748 004 $from 17 058 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
40%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43 – 86
748 004 – 1 622 633
17 058 – 18 807

Description

Exquisite boutique hotel, styled in the spirit of the authentic Spanish town of Marbella, brings Mediterranean charm to the coast of the Persian Gulf. Located on the first coastline of the unique The Heart of Europe artificial island, the new project offers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional beach holidays with 5-star hotel service in close proximity to the dynamic metropolis of Dubai. Key features of the complex Marbella by Heart of Europe offers an atmosphere of tranquility and relaxation: spa centers, thermal baths, picturesque beaches, well-kept parks, and the famous "rain street" with controlled climate will not leave guests indifferent. Scenic restaurants with sea views will delight guests with Spanish cuisine and fine wines. Enthusiasts of active leisure will appreciate diving in coral reefs and other water sports. Apartments with high-quality finishing Spacious hotel apartments are designed in a glamorous Spanish style with bright accents in the interior. The ceilings have an unusual vaulted shape, creating a special atmosphere. Panoramic windows offer views of the boundless sea and delightful sunsets, or of green squares and the "rain street." Profitable investments Guaranteed payments (Return of Investment, ROI) from the developer: 8.33% for 12 years after 100% payment of the property cost. After 12 years, the developer has the option to buy back the property at twice the price. Please check the conditions with our managers. Transport accessibility The hotel complex is located on an artificial island in the World Islands archipelago. You can reach the mainland in 15 minutes by speedboats. The road from the pier in the Jumeirah area to the central Downtown area and Dubai International Airport will take an additional 20-25 minutes.

Location

Marbella, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area World Islands

Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of our planet's continents. Residential neighborhoods are under active construction, social and transport infrastructure is at the design stage. The community is suitable for young people, expats and investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.
