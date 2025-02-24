Catalog
Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar

8, Saadiyat Cultural District (Saadiyat Island) Street, Saadiyat Island North, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 104 m² to 104 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 1 777 479 $from 17 055 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
104
1 777 479
17 055
Brochure

Description

Luxury apartment complex on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The architecture of Mandarin Oriental Residences blends Arabian culture and contemporary design. The exquisite interiors are created by New York-based designer Lilian Wu and feature carefully considered layouts using natural materials. Key features - Furnished apartments with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On-site facilities include a fitness room, squash court, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa, lounge area, co-working space, conference room, cinema, grooming salon. - Additional services available to residents include private catering, cleaning service, 24-hour security, concierge, event planning and facilities, private chef, private yoga classes, luxury vehicles, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a 5-minute drive, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a 4-minute drive and the Zayed National Museum is a 3-minute drive. Abu Dhabi Mall is 14 minutes away and Yas Mall is 22 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.

Location

8, Saadiyat Cultural District (Saadiyat Island) Street, Saadiyat Island North, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Island is a large natural island and one of the most popular neighborhoods in Abu Dhabi. It has a highly developed residential infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for young professionals, expats, investors, families with children.
Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
