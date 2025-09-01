Catalog
MAG 330

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 4
Interiors
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 54 m² to 141 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 248 604 $from 3 308 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
54
248 604
4 536
1 bedroom
92 – 140
403 812 – 465 623
3 308 – 4 373
2 bedrooms
123 – 141
559 020 – 588 155
4 168 – 4 528

Description

New tower with a height of 23 floors in the City of Arabia, which is part of Dubiland. Live close to Dubai's main attractions and enjoy international-class amenities from the comfort of your home. The project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each lot has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes and spacious rooms. Residents have access to international amenities: a swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas, sports and playgrounds, a modern gym, well-groomed parks for walking with the family. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes by car. Transport accessibility City of Arabia is located near the main highways Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is within 30 minutes from the house. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure with attractions based on Marvel comics and Cartoon Network is within walking distance. Global Village and Burj Khalifa are also located near the house. High-quality finish The apartments are rented fully ready to move in. Bathrooms with plumbing fixtures, kitchens with household appliances, in the rooms – built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

Location

View on map
Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
More details
