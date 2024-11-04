Catalog
Lunara by RAK

Al Hamraa, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 57 m² to 264 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 370 320 $from 5 229 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 82
370 320 – 438 393
5 302 – 6 492
2 bedrooms
112 – 187
702 519 – 980 258
5 229 – 6 234

Description

Multifunctional residential community Lunara is part of the large-scale The Strand master development on Al Marjan Island, creating a dynamic urban environment by the waterfront. The internal infrastructure is designed so that everything essential for comfortable living is within walking distance for residents. Key features: – All apartments are delivered with ready finishes, fully fitted kitchen areas, and contemporary interior solutions executed with high-quality materials. – Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, an outdoor swimming pool for adults, a separate children’s pool and a jacuzzi, as well as dedicated spaces for yoga, Pilates and meditation. – The complex features extensive landscaping, decorative plants and trees, landscaped courtyards, pedestrian alleys, and a 1.5-kilometer walking route – The Strand Walk. – Retail units, cafés, and service facilities are located on the ground floors. Location advantages Urban District on Al Marjan Island is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Marjan Beach and Wynn Resort can be reached within approximately 2–5 minutes. Al Hamra Mall and Al Hamra Golf Club are about 5–7 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Dubai International Airport are located approximately 25 and 50 minutes away, respectively.

Location

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
School3 km
Shop600 m
Medical center5 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

