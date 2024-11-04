Lunara by RAK

Description

Multifunctional residential community Lunara is part of the large-scale The Strand master development on Al Marjan Island, creating a dynamic urban environment by the waterfront. The internal infrastructure is designed so that everything essential for comfortable living is within walking distance for residents. Key features: – All apartments are delivered with ready finishes, fully fitted kitchen areas, and contemporary interior solutions executed with high-quality materials. – Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, an outdoor swimming pool for adults, a separate children’s pool and a jacuzzi, as well as dedicated spaces for yoga, Pilates and meditation. – The complex features extensive landscaping, decorative plants and trees, landscaped courtyards, pedestrian alleys, and a 1.5-kilometer walking route – The Strand Walk. – Retail units, cafés, and service facilities are located on the ground floors. Location advantages Urban District on Al Marjan Island is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Marjan Beach and Wynn Resort can be reached within approximately 2–5 minutes. Al Hamra Mall and Al Hamra Golf Club are about 5–7 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Dubai International Airport are located approximately 25 and 50 minutes away, respectively.