Luma Park Views by TownX

15/1, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 74 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 380 395 $from 5 095 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74 – 81
380 395 – 440 844
5 095 – 5 395
2 bedrooms
115 – 126
680 463 – 707 692
5 600 – 5 913
3 bedrooms
121 – 158
734 922 – 1 007 216
6 060 – 6 335
Description

Quiet harbor in the heart of the JVC district. This modern residential complex is ideal for those who appreciate the city infrastructure, but seek to live in harmony with nature. From here it is easy to get to the main places and attractions of the city, and in walking distance for residents - huge parks for walking and active recreation. Key features - The architecture of the complex combines modern aesthetics and functional design. - Spaces are designed to maximize living space and provide comfort. - The developer offers lots with turnkey finishing and equipped kitchen. - The apartments are complemented with balconies, from which you can enjoy a beautiful view of green parks and the city panorama. - Developed internal infrastructure: gyms for men and women, several swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's playground, cafes, barbecue area. Neighborhood infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle boasts an abundance of greenery and picturesque parks, making the neighborhood a desirable place to live and relax. JVC has an ideal infrastructure with JVC Castle Park, JVC Community Park, Silder Park, Erudio Nursery, JSS International School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery School, etc. all nearby. Location Advantage With the two main thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road just minutes from the complex, it takes 20 minutes by car to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai Marina is 10 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are about 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
15/1, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station16 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony

