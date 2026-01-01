Catalog
LIV Oceanside

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 215 m² to 303 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 2 096 541 $from 7 899 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
215
2 096 541
9 719
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A glass tower on the first coastline. LIV Oceanside is a boutique development with its own marina on Dubai Islands, designed for connoisseurs of luxury and a serene lifestyle. Smooth curves of the facades, panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, and spacious terraces create a unique resort-like atmosphere in close proximity to the metropolis. Key Features — Interiors are crafted in the signature style: surfaces of natural stone and quartz, parquet from noble wood species, three-meter floor-to-ceiling windows, and wardrobes with European fittings. Premium appliances from Miele and German sanitaryware by Axor and Villeroy & Boch. — World-class wellness infrastructure includes a gym, yoga space, steam and Finnish saunas, oxygen chamber, red light therapy room, jacuzzi, swimming pool, juice bar, lounge area, zen gardens, library, conference room, podcast studio, and cinema. — Direct access to the yacht marina, with the beach reachable in 2 minutes. Parks, cycling paths, and a promenade with restaurants and shops are within walking distance. A transfer service takes residents to golf courses. Location Advantages The project is situated in the prestigious Dubai Islands community with convenient access to Infinity Bridge. Travel to Waterfront Market, Al Mamzar, Rashid Yachts & Marina, Dubai Cruise Terminal, Dubai Maritime City, Pearl Jumeirah, J1 Beach Restaurants & Beach Clubs, Dubai Healthcare City, Bulgari Resort, Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai International Financial Centre, and World Trade Centre takes 5 to 15 minutes. Central areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Mall are 18 minutes away, while the architectural landmark Dubai Frame is reachable in 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

LIV Real Estate Development

A company with international experience in creating luxury real estate in New York, Los Angeles and investments in Dubai since the 2000s. Rapid sales in the UAE are the result of years of experience and commitment to excellence. For example, 75% of the first standalone project launched in 2015 was realized in less than a year.
More details
