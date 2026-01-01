Description

A glass tower on the first coastline. LIV Oceanside is a boutique development with its own marina on Dubai Islands, designed for connoisseurs of luxury and a serene lifestyle. Smooth curves of the facades, panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, and spacious terraces create a unique resort-like atmosphere in close proximity to the metropolis. Key Features — Interiors are crafted in the signature style: surfaces of natural stone and quartz, parquet from noble wood species, three-meter floor-to-ceiling windows, and wardrobes with European fittings. Premium appliances from Miele and German sanitaryware by Axor and Villeroy & Boch. — World-class wellness infrastructure includes a gym, yoga space, steam and Finnish saunas, oxygen chamber, red light therapy room, jacuzzi, swimming pool, juice bar, lounge area, zen gardens, library, conference room, podcast studio, and cinema. — Direct access to the yacht marina, with the beach reachable in 2 minutes. Parks, cycling paths, and a promenade with restaurants and shops are within walking distance. A transfer service takes residents to golf courses. Location Advantages The project is situated in the prestigious Dubai Islands community with convenient access to Infinity Bridge. Travel to Waterfront Market, Al Mamzar, Rashid Yachts & Marina, Dubai Cruise Terminal, Dubai Maritime City, Pearl Jumeirah, J1 Beach Restaurants & Beach Clubs, Dubai Healthcare City, Bulgari Resort, Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai International Financial Centre, and World Trade Centre takes 5 to 15 minutes. Central areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Mall are 18 minutes away, while the architectural landmark Dubai Frame is reachable in 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes.