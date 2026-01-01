Catalog
LIV Maritime

WS06, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 117 m² to 256 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 075 438 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
117
1 075 438
9 115
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential tower on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Dubai Maritime City. The glass façade of the LIV Maritime clubhouse emphasises the building's contemporary design. Exquisite interiors and detailed layouts create an atmosphere of tranquillity and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, Smart Home systems, built-in wardrobes and European brand appliances. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, mini golf course, infinity pool, separate pool for children, children's playground, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, meeting room and others. - Residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Rashid Road. Rashid Yachts & Marina is 5 minutes away, Pearl Jumeirah is 7 minutes away and Dubai International Financial Centre is 15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

WS06, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Shop280 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

LIV Real Estate Development

LIV Real Estate Development

A company with international experience in creating luxury real estate in New York, Los Angeles and investments in Dubai since the 2000s. Rapid sales in the UAE are the result of years of experience and commitment to excellence. For example, 75% of the first standalone project launched in 2015 was realized in less than a year.
