Legado by Prescott

Sophisticated apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Legado clubhouse offers stylish interiors and functional layouts, while the glass façade provides natural light to the living spaces. Here you can enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of nature without giving up the benefits of city life. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishing with natural materials in light colours, with high ceilings, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, foosball and table tennis, kids' playground, separate swimming pools for adults and kids, lounge zone, library, cinema, co-working space. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a dynamically developing community in Dubai. Residents are attracted by the convenient location, high level of security, well-maintained parks and all necessary infrastructure for living: shops, pharmacies, entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are kids' educational institutions JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the city. Circle Mall is 10 minutes away, Global Village, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.