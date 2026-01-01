Catalog
Legado by Prescott

2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Prescott Development
Total area
from 34 m² to 143 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 196 052 $from 3 435 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34 – 35
196 052
5 557 – 5 614
2 bedrooms
138 – 143
476 514 – 515 997
3 435 – 3 599
Brochure

Description

Sophisticated apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Legado clubhouse offers stylish interiors and functional layouts, while the glass façade provides natural light to the living spaces. Here you can enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of nature without giving up the benefits of city life. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishing with natural materials in light colours, with high ceilings, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, foosball and table tennis, kids' playground, separate swimming pools for adults and kids, lounge zone, library, cinema, co-working space. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a dynamically developing community in Dubai. Residents are attracted by the convenient location, high level of security, well-maintained parks and all necessary infrastructure for living: shops, pharmacies, entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are kids' educational institutions JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the city. Circle Mall is 10 minutes away, Global Village, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Prescott Development

A company founded in 2006 and specializing in the construction of premium commercial and residential projects characterized by luxury and refined style. Since its inception, the organization has been committed to exceeding client expectations by developing buildings of the highest quality and adopting modern construction techniques.
More details
