La Perla by BnW

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 69 m² to 402 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 587 467 $from 6 636 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 108
587 467 – 846 853
7 841 – 8 432
2 bedrooms
123 – 163
1 040 548 – 1 278 423
7 815 – 8 445
3 bedrooms
337 – 402
2 241 648 – 2 829 203
6 636 – 7 024
Description

Elegant low-rise residential complex in the prestigious Al Marjan location in Ras Al Khaimah. The architecture of the La Perla clubhouse is inspired by the sea, the soft lines of the facade and curved balconies continue the outlines of the coast. The spacious terraces offer views of the surrounding nature and the Persian Gulf. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in calm neutral tones with wooden and metal accents, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - Some two- and three-bedroom lots are equipped with their own pools. - Residents have two-level parking at their disposal. - The complex has a fitness room, yoga and meditation space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, relaxation areas, barbecue area, outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard road, which runs along the entire island and connects to the larger Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. The Wynn Resort Casino is an 8-minute drive away, and Al Hamra Mall and RAK Central are a 10-minute drive away. It takes 14 minutes to drive to Al Hamra Golf Club and 20 minutes to drive to Royal Yacht Club. It will take 35 minutes to get to RAK International Airport and 55 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport52 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
