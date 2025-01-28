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HomeReal Estate CatalogJura Terraces By Majid

Jura Terraces By Majid

Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 95 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 161 993 $from 4 096 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
161 993
4 295
1 bedroom
65
270 896
4 130
2 bedrooms
95
391 585
4 096

Description

The Jura Terraces residential development is located in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The project comprises 231 fully furnished residences – studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The windows and open terraces offer views of the park, Dubai skyline, internal amenities and surrounding community. Key Features – The architectural concept is inspired by the natural contours of the Jura Mountains. The residences are delivered fully furnished. – The amenities include a panoramic infinity pool, a poolside relaxation area, a SPA with a sauna, a modern gym and an exclusive residents’ clubhouse. – The development features a landscaped podium garden, a children’s playground, relaxation areas and dedicated outdoor barbecue and dining spaces. – The building includes two basement levels, a landscaped drop-off area, a spacious lobby and three residential elevators. Location Advantages The development is located near Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, providing convenient access to Dubai’s key districts. Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Global Village and Dubai Outlet Mall are located nearby. Downtown Dubai is approximately 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is around 20 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in approximately 30 minutes.

Location

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Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand – one of Dubai’s largest districts, featuring theme parks, residential clusters, and entertainment infrastructure.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center10 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

News

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