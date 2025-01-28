Jura Terraces By Majid

Description

The Jura Terraces residential development is located in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The project comprises 231 fully furnished residences – studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The windows and open terraces offer views of the park, Dubai skyline, internal amenities and surrounding community. Key Features – The architectural concept is inspired by the natural contours of the Jura Mountains. The residences are delivered fully furnished. – The amenities include a panoramic infinity pool, a poolside relaxation area, a SPA with a sauna, a modern gym and an exclusive residents’ clubhouse. – The development features a landscaped podium garden, a children’s playground, relaxation areas and dedicated outdoor barbecue and dining spaces. – The building includes two basement levels, a landscaped drop-off area, a spacious lobby and three residential elevators. Location Advantages The development is located near Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, providing convenient access to Dubai’s key districts. Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Global Village and Dubai Outlet Mall are located nearby. Downtown Dubai is approximately 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is around 20 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in approximately 30 minutes.