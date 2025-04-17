IR1DIAN Park by Object1

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the popular JVC neighborhood. The aesthetic architecture of the IR1DIAN Park building harmonizes with the surrounding natural landscape. Bright interiors, convenient layouts and modern amenities create a warm atmosphere of home comfort. A new level of comfortable living awaits you here. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish, built-in appliances of European brands, storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to fully equipped gym with yoga space, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, multifunctional room for work and rest, etc. Location advantages The project is located near one of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The educational institutions Sunmarke School and Arcadia School are located within a radius of 10 minutes. Dubai Miracle Garden is a 9-minute drive from Dubai Flower Park and 15 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course and Mall of the Emirates. Palm Jumeirah beaches are 22 minutes away and Legoland Dubai Theme Park is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.