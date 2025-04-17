Catalog
Ir1dian Park 2 Living by Object1

Al Jaziah building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 154 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 225 331 $from 4 127 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 55
225 331 – 281 148
5 029 – 5 396
1 bedroom
68 – 94
337 240 – 412 153
4 373 – 4 950
2 bedrooms
100 – 154
422 770 – 635 852
4 127 – 4 188
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential tower nestled in the tranquil community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Ir1dian Park 2 Living is a six-story residence where every detail is designed for a comfortable and stylish lifestyle. The project combines functional layouts with thoughtful amenities, creating a vibrant atmosphere for everyday living. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments equipped with built-in kitchens and storage systems. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious balconies offer the perfect setting to enjoy beautiful sunsets with views of the city and lush gardens. — Premium amenities include an adult swimming pool with sun loungers, a separate children’s pool with a safe depth, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a barbecue area with an open-air terrace. — Walkways are just steps away, featuring communal relaxation zones and contemporary landscaping. Location Advantages The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, a community known for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant social life. Via the main highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Dubai Hills Mall is reachable in 13 minutes, and Mall of the Emirates in 17 minutes. Dubai Miracle Garden and The Walk JBR are just 10–25 minutes away. Travel time to Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 35 minutes.

Location

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport36 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

