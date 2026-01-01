Imperial Gardens by Samana

Description

Architectural symbol of the exquisite life in Arjan. The bright interiors of the Imperial Gardens residential complex, carefully thought-out details and sunny balconies create an atmosphere of inspiration and lightness. Feel the lifestyle in which your soul rests and your life unfolds in its fullness. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in neutral tones, high ceilings, panoramic windows. - All balconies, except for some one-bedroom lots, are equipped with private pools. - Innovative layouts allow you to change the format of the living space: one-bedroom units can be made from studios, two-bedroom units from one-bedroom rooms. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga and meditation space, children's and sports grounds, separate pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, outdoor cinema, library, trampoline park, garden with hammocks, etc. Location advantages The project has access to two major highways in the emirate — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road, which makes it easy to reach any location in the city. Within a 10-minute radius are Miracle Garden, Butterfly Garden, Dubai International Stadium, Circle Mall. Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai, as well as Mall of the Emirates and Ibn Battuta Mall, can be reached in 15-20 minutes by car. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.