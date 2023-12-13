Iconic Tower by Mered

Description

The tallest residential tower in Dubai Internet City is the essence of modern, dynamic living. An ideal space that combines branded design, comfortable living spaces, spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah and a convenient location. Key Features - Spacious apartments with exquisite interiors by the Italian house of Pininfarina, designer of Ferrari cars. - Marble and natural wood are used in the finishes. Built-in kitchens are equipped with premium Miele appliances. - Amenities for leisure and entertainment: outdoor terraces, swimming pool with sea views, lounges and barbecue areas, Jacuzzi, spacious gym, yoga space, sauna and private movie theater. - A children's playground, restaurant, bar and café are also provided on site. Location advantages The complex is conveniently located close to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly travel throughout the emirate by car. Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are only 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away.