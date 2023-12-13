Catalog
Iconic Tower by Mered

Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 80 m² to 257 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 944 645 $from 10 317 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors66
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80 – 108
944 645 – 1 345 239
11 748 – 12 344
2 bedrooms
118 – 149
1 222 839 – 1 818 372
10 317 – 12 175
4 bedrooms
233 – 257
2 692 885 – 3 231 572
11 522 – 12 531

Description

The tallest residential tower in Dubai Internet City is the essence of modern, dynamic living. An ideal space that combines branded design, comfortable living spaces, spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah and a convenient location. Key Features - Spacious apartments with exquisite interiors by the Italian house of Pininfarina, designer of Ferrari cars. - Marble and natural wood are used in the finishes. Built-in kitchens are equipped with premium Miele appliances. - Amenities for leisure and entertainment: outdoor terraces, swimming pool with sea views, lounges and barbecue areas, Jacuzzi, spacious gym, yoga space, sauna and private movie theater. - A children's playground, restaurant, bar and café are also provided on site. Location advantages The complex is conveniently located close to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly travel throughout the emirate by car. Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are only 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away.

Location

Area Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal district of Dubai. It has developed both residential infrastructure and public transportation system. The community is suitable for young families, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School850 m
Shop4 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station250 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Mered Group

An international real estate company headquartered in the UAE. It is a team of professionals in the real estate industry including designers, architects, engineers, contractors and experts in other fields.
More details

