Hygge Hotel by Heart of Europe

Description

The world’s first hotel of happiness on The World Islands, inspired by the Scandinavian philosophy of coziness and simplicity. Hygge Hotel invites you to slow down and rediscover joy in life’s simplest moments. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in muted tones, featuring natural materials and soft textures. - Residents have access to cycling studio, yoga and meditation deck, rooftop infinity pool with 360° view, sauna, cold plunge pool, group boat tours aboard Viking-style vessels, candle and pottery workshops, and more. - Two unique climate-controlled zones recreate the feel of European weather: Raining Street refreshes with gentle rain at a steady 27°, while Snow Plaza offers year-round snowfall and a cool retreat—even during the summer heat. Location advantages Located on one of the artificial islands of The World Islands archipelago, the hotel is connected to the mainland via a convenient ferry service, with a 15-minute travel time. The iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 27 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.