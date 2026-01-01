Hotel London by The Heart of Europe

Description

Luxury hotel on the ‘European’ island of The World Islands. The magnificent Victorian architecture and refined English hospitality of the Hotel London combines with the futuristic look of Dubai to create a unique atmosphere of elegance. Key features - Fully furnished units in pastel colours with panoramic windows, balconies and in-built storage systems. All rooms are decorated in the style of popular London neighbourhoods - Notting Hill, Kensington, Mayfair, Westminster. - Residents have access to: infinity-rooftop pool, Mediterranean garden, branded shops, restaurants with traditional British dishes, English pub, large grand ballroom etc. - Unique installations on the territory of the hotel exactly recreate the atmosphere of the British capital in the middle of the Persian Gulf. Guests will have an unusual experience while enjoying walks along the romantic Raining Street under the famous London rain and Snow Plaza, over which snowflakes swirl all year round. Location advantages There is a ferry service between the islands and the mainland. The journey takes 15 minutes. Jumeirah Mosque is 25 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.