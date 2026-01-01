Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogHotel London by The Heart of Europe

Hotel London by The Heart of Europe

Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 43 m² to 106 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 798 694 $from 18 345 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesHotel Apartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43 – 106
798 694 – 1 998 806
18 345 – 18 687
Brochure

Description

Luxury hotel on the ‘European’ island of The World Islands. The magnificent Victorian architecture and refined English hospitality of the Hotel London combines with the futuristic look of Dubai to create a unique atmosphere of elegance. Key features - Fully furnished units in pastel colours with panoramic windows, balconies and in-built storage systems. All rooms are decorated in the style of popular London neighbourhoods - Notting Hill, Kensington, Mayfair, Westminster. - Residents have access to: infinity-rooftop pool, Mediterranean garden, branded shops, restaurants with traditional British dishes, English pub, large grand ballroom etc. - Unique installations on the territory of the hotel exactly recreate the atmosphere of the British capital in the middle of the Persian Gulf. Guests will have an unusual experience while enjoying walks along the romantic Raining Street under the famous London rain and Snow Plaza, over which snowflakes swirl all year round. Location advantages There is a ferry service between the islands and the mainland. The journey takes 15 minutes. Jumeirah Mosque is 25 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area World Islands

Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of our planet's continents. Residential neighborhoods are under active construction, social and transport infrastructure is at the design stage. The community is suitable for young people, expats and investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport19 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.
More details
Catalog