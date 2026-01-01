Catalog
Hilton Residences by Prestige One

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 74 m² to 319 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 871 613 $from 10 180 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74 – 84
871 613 – 983 798
11 601 – 11 679
2 bedrooms
112 – 245
1 415 384 – 2 720 489
11 073 – 12 602
3 bedrooms
187 – 319
2 234 989 – 3 253 369
10 180 – 11 921
Description

Luxury residential tower by the sea in Dubai Maritime City. The Hilton Residences residential complex, created by a global hotel brand with a century-old history, combines impeccable design, attention to details and the atmosphere of a modern coastal lifestyle. Key features - Exquisite interiors, light pastel shades, spacious functional layouts in all apartments - Top-class service from Hilton hospitality professionals is available to residence owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: a fitness room, a running track, table tennis, several pools, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, a library, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 10 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations, and 25 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina areas. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
