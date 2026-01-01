Hilton Residences by Prestige One

Description

Luxury residential tower by the sea in Dubai Maritime City. The Hilton Residences residential complex, created by a global hotel brand with a century-old history, combines impeccable design, attention to details and the atmosphere of a modern coastal lifestyle. Key features - Exquisite interiors, light pastel shades, spacious functional layouts in all apartments - Top-class service from Hilton hospitality professionals is available to residence owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: a fitness room, a running track, table tennis, several pools, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, a library, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 10 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations, and 25 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina areas. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.