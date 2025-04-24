Haus of Tenet Offices by IRTH Group

Description

Unique offices in Dubai where art becomes part of the investment. The Haus of Tenet project is located in Business Bay and is ideally suited for leaders who value innovative ideas and well-designed art spaces. A flexible cluster system allows businesses to scale as they grow and manage assets efficiently. Key Features — Shell & Core units provide complete freedom in creating a working environment. Panoramic windows offer views of the park, Burj Khalifa, and the city skyline. — The spatial layout allows neighboring offices to be combined through a shared private lobby while maintaining the independence of each unit. — Owners receive an initial ownership share, provided by the developer, in a curated collection of artworks without additional investment. — Premium infrastructure includes a restaurant, spa center, club lounge, lobby, gallery, and a rooftop garden. Location Advantages The commercial tower is located in the Business Bay business district. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Al Quoz Pond Park, Oasis Mall, Tolerance Bridge, and Dubai Waterfall can be reached within 10–15 minutes. Jumeirah Bay, Mercato Beach, Etihad Museum, Pearl Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, and JBR Beach are 15–25 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.