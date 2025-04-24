Catalog
Haus of Tenet Offices by IRTH Group

34/1, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
IRTH Development
Total area
from 73 m² to 630 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 889 822 $from 12 033 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
73 – 630
889 822 – 7 590 315
12 033
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Unique offices in Dubai where art becomes part of the investment. The Haus of Tenet project is located in Business Bay and is ideally suited for leaders who value innovative ideas and well-designed art spaces. A flexible cluster system allows businesses to scale as they grow and manage assets efficiently. Key Features — Shell & Core units provide complete freedom in creating a working environment. Panoramic windows offer views of the park, Burj Khalifa, and the city skyline. — The spatial layout allows neighboring offices to be combined through a shared private lobby while maintaining the independence of each unit. — Owners receive an initial ownership share, provided by the developer, in a curated collection of artworks without additional investment. — Premium infrastructure includes a restaurant, spa center, club lounge, lobby, gallery, and a rooftop garden. Location Advantages The commercial tower is located in the Business Bay business district. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Al Quoz Pond Park, Oasis Mall, Tolerance Bridge, and Dubai Waterfall can be reached within 10–15 minutes. Jumeirah Bay, Mercato Beach, Etihad Museum, Pearl Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, and JBR Beach are 15–25 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
School260 m
Shop2 km
Medical center200 m
Metro station2 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

IRTH Development

IRTH Development

The developer creates eco-friendly residential complexes, embodying the principles of sustainable development. The company, which is relatively new to the market, is enthusiastically investing in construction using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials in Dubai, Paris and Istanbul. Striving for harmony between man and nature is the team's value.
