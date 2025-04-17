Description

A boutique residential project FLUID ONE in the coastal area of Dubai Islands, planned with an emphasis on tranquility and privacy. The residence features only 64 apartments, designed for those who appreciate a relaxed lifestyle by the water. Key features – Modern layouts with thoughtful, functional spaces and panoramic windows. Interiors feature high-quality finishing materials. – Private infrastructure for residents: pool with relaxation area, children's pool, equipped gym, club house, and terrace with sun loungers and sea views. – Two-level parking, dedicated parking spaces for people with disabilities, and bicycle parking. Location advantages The Infinity Bridge provides easy access to Dubai's main transport arteries. Travel time to Gold Souq Metro Station is about 12 minutes. Trips to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC take from 24 to 34 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.