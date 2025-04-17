Catalog
Flu1d One

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 61 m² to 175 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 552 749 $from 6 889 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
61
552 749
9 001
2 bedrooms
99 – 175
757 820 – 1 212 171
6 889 – 7 638
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A boutique residential project FLUID ONE in the coastal area of Dubai Islands, planned with an emphasis on tranquility and privacy. The residence features only 64 apartments, designed for those who appreciate a relaxed lifestyle by the water. Key features – Modern layouts with thoughtful, functional spaces and panoramic windows. Interiors feature high-quality finishing materials. – Private infrastructure for residents: pool with relaxation area, children's pool, equipped gym, club house, and terrace with sun loungers and sea views. – Two-level parking, dedicated parking spaces for people with disabilities, and bicycle parking. Location advantages The Infinity Bridge provides easy access to Dubai's main transport arteries. Travel time to Gold Souq Metro Station is about 12 minutes. Trips to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC take from 24 to 34 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea5 km
School5 km
Shop500 m
Medical center5 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

