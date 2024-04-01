Catalog
Five Luxe JBR

Town Centre Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
FIVE Global Holdings - SKAI Holdings
Total area
from 120 m² to 293 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 460 464 $from 12 164 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
35%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Handover dateQ2 2024
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesHotel
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
120 – 247
1 460 464 – 3 594 281
12 164 – 14 503
3 bedrooms
260 – 293
4 128 504 – 4 909 177
15 827 – 16 706

Description

An impressive 56-story waterfront complex towering over the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area, the project will feature a cascading U-shaped structure with a central pool, developed by the hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts. Key Highlights – The developer guarantees a 7% yield for 10 years and offers a 20% discount on services at any of the Five Hotels network. – A wide selection of fully furnished luxury suites, including unique apartments equipped with their own spa center. – High-end kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted with all necessary sanitary ware and equipment. – Panoramic windows and balconies offering incredible views of the Persian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah. – Four swimming pools, an outdoor gym spanning 650 square meters, a tennis court, children's play areas, restaurants, nightclubs, a private beach, a grill bar, and much more. – ReFIVE SPA – a signature spa center with treatment rooms and premium-class services. Community Infrastructure JBR is a beach community and part of the highly popular Dubai Marina area, home to those who seek a luxurious lifestyle by the Persian Gulf. Residents of FIVE Luxe will enjoy privileged gastronomic and nightlife opportunities close to the apartments. Jumeirah Beach's pristine beach and other famous attractions such as Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina Walk, Marina Beach, and LIO’S DUBAI are just 15 minutes away. Besides entertainment and shopping, JBR also offers kindergartens and schools, with Kidville Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, British Orchard Nursery, Dubai British School, and GEMS Wellington International School being among the most popular. Location Advantages The complex benefits from a strategic location in the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), making it a sought-after spot for visitors to Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina takes just 10 minutes, while Business Bay and Downtown Dubai are approximately 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive.

Location

View on map
Town Centre Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Dubai
Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is a resort area on the Persian Gulf coast. It has well-developed residential and transportation infrastructures. The community will be comfortable for young people, businessmen, families with children and those who enjoy a dynamic lifestyle.
More details

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Washhouse

