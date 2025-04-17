Catalog
Fashionz by Danube

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1
Interiors
  Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 76 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 388 836 $from 4 822 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ2 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
76 – 81
388 836 – 455 003
5 065 – 5 610
2 bedrooms
99 – 109
487 679 – 527 433
4 822 – 4 905

Description

The modern FashionTV-branded project introduces a new lifestyle concept from haute couture. Live in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle area and enjoy exceptional international-level amenities. The complex offers 790 branded studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Various layout formats are available to ensure maximum comfort for each resident. All lots are designed to meet the needs of future buyers. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to children's and adult pools, a terrace, meditation areas, jacuzzi, lounge, multifunctional court, treadmill, gym, rooftop open area, pergola, Japanese garden, ice rink, beauty salon, business center, game room, BBQ area, outdoor cinema, children's playground, and table tennis. Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Favourite Supermarket JVT, JVT Community Park, and Lincoln's Garden are all within walking distance. Near the main attractions Nearby attractions include Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, all reachable within 15-20 minutes by car. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located nearby – a true paradise styled like a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1

Transport accessibility

Sea9 km
School900 m
Shop500 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Terrace

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.


