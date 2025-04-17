Fashionz by Danube

Description

The modern FashionTV-branded project introduces a new lifestyle concept from haute couture. Live in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle area and enjoy exceptional international-level amenities. The complex offers 790 branded studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Various layout formats are available to ensure maximum comfort for each resident. All lots are designed to meet the needs of future buyers. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to children's and adult pools, a terrace, meditation areas, jacuzzi, lounge, multifunctional court, treadmill, gym, rooftop open area, pergola, Japanese garden, ice rink, beauty salon, business center, game room, BBQ area, outdoor cinema, children's playground, and table tennis. Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Favourite Supermarket JVT, JVT Community Park, and Lincoln's Garden are all within walking distance. Near the main attractions Nearby attractions include Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, all reachable within 15-20 minutes by car. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located nearby – a true paradise styled like a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.