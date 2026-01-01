Everly Place by Ellington

Description

An elegant residential complex in MBR City. The cascading terraces, integrated landscaping, and sophisticated glass facade of Everly Place create a distinctive building silhouette that naturally blends into Dubai’s cityscape. Here, architecture, the natural surroundings, and a carefully thought-out design come together to create a harmonious living space. Key features - All apartments are delivered with high-end finishes in light tones, high ceilings, open floor plans, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Each residence comes with at least one designated parking space. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a playground, table tennis, billiards, bowling, a yoga and meditation area, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, meeting rooms and coworking spaces, a movie theater, communal relaxation areas, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Ras Al Khor Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, 16 minutes to reach the Business Bay district and popular attractions such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, 20 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Golf Club, and 30 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah district. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.