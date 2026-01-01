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HomeReal Estate CatalogEverly Place by Ellington

Everly Place by Ellington

13, Adden Street, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 64 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 559 564 $from 7 753 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64
559 564
8 683
2 bedrooms
109
846 834
7 753
3 bedrooms
158
1 252 552
7 908
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential complex in MBR City. The cascading terraces, integrated landscaping, and sophisticated glass facade of Everly Place create a distinctive building silhouette that naturally blends into Dubai’s cityscape. Here, architecture, the natural surroundings, and a carefully thought-out design come together to create a harmonious living space. Key features - All apartments are delivered with high-end finishes in light tones, high ceilings, open floor plans, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Each residence comes with at least one designated parking space. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a playground, table tennis, billiards, bowling, a yoga and meditation area, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, meeting rooms and coworking spaces, a movie theater, communal relaxation areas, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Ras Al Khor Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, 16 minutes to reach the Business Bay district and popular attractions such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, 20 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Golf Club, and 30 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah district. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
13, Adden Street, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

Major developer of elite real estate with the five-star hotel service.
More details
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