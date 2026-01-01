Eltiera Views by Ellington

Description

Eltiera Views is a large-scale residential complex situated in the modern Jumeirah Islands cluster. Its four towers, integrated with shared club infrastructure, form a unified community for residents and offer a comfortable lifestyle. Key Features – Spacious apartments with light-toned finished interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows, equipped with built-in kitchen units, central air conditioning, and pre-wiring for a smart home system. – The ground floor features a co-working space, meeting rooms, and a podcast studio. – Residents have access to two swimming pools (adults-only and family-friendly), sunbathing areas with loungers, private cabanas, padel tennis courts, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas, and dedicated pet and bicycle washing stations. Location Advantages The area offers easy access to key destinations across Dubai. It takes just 5 minutes to reach Jumeirah Islands Pavillion and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Palm Jumeirah are 10–15 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 25 minutes away by car.