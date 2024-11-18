Catalog
Electra by Acube

2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 48 m² to 159 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 267 449 $from 4 719 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
25 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
48
267 449
5 558
1 bedroom
82 – 83
395 154 – 396 809
4 763 – 4 767
2 bedrooms
102 – 159
491 045 – 751 851
4 719 – 4 814
3 bedrooms
157
758 362 – 758 824
4 807 – 4 810

Description

The modern residential complex will be located in the popular JVC neighborhood. The name of the complex is inspired by the star Electra from the constellation Taurus. The architecture of the building embodies a certain symbol of radiance and grandeur. The unique view from the panoramic windows on the huge golf course and the cityscape will create the perfect atmosphere. Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable and active life: modern design, functionality and harmony. Key features - A distinctive feature of the complex is its commitment to innovation and technology. Each apartment is equipped with a Smart Home function, so residents can control lighting, temperature regulation and security systems. - Luxurious interiors and attention to detail will not leave indifferent even the most discerning clients. - The main attraction of the residential complex lies in the exclusive lifestyle. Residents will be able to enjoy a private swimming pool, water park, roof terrace, gym, bath and sauna, Jacuzzi, private movie theater and children's areas. Neighborhood Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a popular neighborhood that attracts both young people and families with children. Here, modern urban infrastructure borders on natural harmony. Set amidst vibrant greenery, JVC offers a peaceful respite from the bustling city life while providing easy access to Dubai's iconic landmarks. Within five minutes of the complex are the famous shopping centers Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Barsha Mall. JSS International School, Sunmarke School, Gems Founders School are located 10-15 minutes away. Also within 15-20 minutes you can reach hospitals and private clinics: Saudi German Hospital, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Location Advantage Electra residential complex is located between the main roads of Dubai: Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, which provides convenient transportation links to the rest of the emirate. The popular Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 19 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 27-minute drive away.

Location

2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea12 km
School7 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Catalog