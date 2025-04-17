Catalog
DIAMONDZ by Danube

Corporate Tower, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 69 m² to 85 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 541 320 $from 6 903 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors65
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 85
541 320 – 587 610
6 903 – 7 811
Brochure

Description

Urban luxury and elegance in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area. Danube Diamondz blends exclusive design with unparalleled amenities, providing a comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Nearby the residential complex are lakes surrounded by landscaped green areas, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and inspiration. Key Features — Access to premium-class infrastructure and services, including pools, gyms, cafes, sports facilities, and barbecue areas on-site. — Exquisite apartments featuring premium materials in the finishing and exceptional designer solutions. — Breathtaking panoramic views of the bay and picturesque skyline. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a rapidly developing area where you can find everything you need: JLT Park and JLT Dog Park, supermarkets like Almaya and Carryfood, restaurants offering a diverse selection of dishes such as Morozko, Casa Da Venice, and more. Kings' School Dubai is a 17-minute drive away. Location Advantages The proximity to major road arteries such as Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed provides easy access to citywide transportation. Popular areas like Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island are just an 8-minute drive away. Residents can reach Dubai Marina Mall in 3 minutes, while Mall Of The Emirates is within a 10-minute drive. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 36 minutes.

Location

Corporate Tower, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
Sea3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km
Airport37 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
