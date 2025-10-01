Catalog
Como Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 110
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 881 m² to 1067 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Starting price
from 14 477 818 $from 16 421 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Sales launchQ1 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors71
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
881
14 477 818
16 421
4 bedrooms
931 – 1067
15 761 684 – 17 667 742
16 547 – 16 922

Description

New project inspired by sea waves and seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape in the popular area of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle where panoramic views, luxurious interiors, and exclusive amenities come together. The exclusive collection includes 2-6 bedroom apartments, 7-bedroom duplexes, and the only 5-bedroom penthouse. Some of the apartments feature a private pool. Each apartment offers 180 or 360-degree views, allowing residents to relax and breathe in the fresh sea air while enjoying breathtaking views of Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai. Depending on the property type, 3-7 parking spaces are available. Residents can indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with a private beach pool, 25-meter pool, landscaped relaxation area, playground, concierge service, paddle and squash courts, gym, spa and wellness center, cafe, and business center. Nearby amenities include Marina Pharmacy Palm, The Byron Bathers Club, Peaches & Cream Beach Restaurant, Tagomago, Choithrams Palm Shoreline, and Choithrams Palm Azure. Al Ittihad Park and Eco Park are also within close proximity. Near the main attractions Located near popular attractions, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are a 10-minute drive away. The renowned Burj Al Arab is only 20 minutes away from the complex. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 110

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea150 m
Shop500 m
Medical center7 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Nakheel Properties

Nakheel Properties

The company has been developing in the real estate market since 2000 and during this time has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the developer is to produce world-class facilities for business and life with a high level of comfort.
More details

