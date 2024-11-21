Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogCity Walk Crestlane by Meraas

City Walk Crestlane by Meraas

20, Galleria 3 Street, Galleria Villas, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 72 m² to 633 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 741 729 $from 9 027 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors13, 14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 78
741 729 – 784 207
10 001 – 10 171
3 bedrooms
200 – 376
2 005 718 – 3 402 314
9 027 – 10 018
4 bedrooms
408 – 633
4 476 786 – 6 436 758
10 153 – 10 959
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A symphony of luxury in the light of thousands of metropolitan lights. City Walk Crestlane by Meraas is a new rhythm of life inspired by the water element. Here the dynamics of the metropolis intertwine with the harmony of nature, and the architecture emphasizes the lightness and elegance of the urban lifestyle. Key features — The interior design features warm sand and cream shades, dark natural wood and white marble with golden veins. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies create a sense of lightness and open space. — The infrastructure of the complex includes swimming pools, recreation areas with views of the park, jogging and bicycle paths, sports grounds, yoga studio, co-working and lounge zones. — The highlight of the project will be the sky terraces with panoramic views of Dubai, where the city skyline merges with the glitter of the water. Location Advantages City Walk Crestlane is located in the Al Wasl neighborhood, providing convenient access to Dubai's key attractions. Dubai Mall is a 7-minute drive away, Jumeirah Beach is a 10-minute drive away and Downtown Dubai is just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
20, Galleria 3 Street, Galleria Villas, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea2 km
School2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center650 m
Metro station1 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Eco-revolution in skyscrapers: Dubai's greenest new buildings
    Eco-revolution in skyscrapers: Dubai's greenest new buildings19.06.2025
  3. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 3
Catalog