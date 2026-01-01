Catalog
BOULEVARD HEIGHTS

2, 7th Street, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 168 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 231 752 $from 3 676 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 42
231 752 – 265 335
6 013 – 6 249
1 bedroom
70 – 97
354 890 – 438 091
4 491 – 5 015
2 bedrooms
140 – 168
560 623 – 620 225
3 676 – 3 994
Description

Samana Boulevard Heights is a modern mid-rise residential complex located in the developing Dubailand district, designed for families and those seeking stability and tranquility. The project is distinguished by its green surroundings and convenient transport accessibility. Key Features – All apartments are equipped with a private pool. – The well-planned infrastructure offers a full range of amenities for everyday life: a modern gym, jogging tracks, an outdoor swimming pool, and numerous relaxation areas. – The territory includes a children's pool and a dedicated playground. Location Advantages The complex's location ensures quick access to all key points of the city. It takes just 10–15 minutes to reach Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. Dubai Mall and Mall of Arabia are within a 20–25 minute drive, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away.

Location

2, 7th Street, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School15 km
Shop500 m
Medical center10 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
