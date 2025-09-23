Catalog
Bluewaters Residences by Meraas

Bluewaters Residences Building 1, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 173 m² to 173 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 2 477 875 $from 14 265 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Upon Handover
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
173
2 477 875
14 265
Description

An architectural gem on the shore of the Persian Gulf. Bluewaters Residences is a fully completed premium development offering exclusive resale apartments with designer finishes and high-end appliances. Impeccable property condition is complemented by immediate proximity to the sea and the iconic Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. Key Features – Ready-to-move-in apartments in a contemporary style: bright kitchens with built-in islands, elegant graphite-toned finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious balconies with lounge areas. – Unique infrastructure: infinity pool with views of the bay, high-tech fitness center, tennis court, meditation spaces, and landscaped gardens with running tracks. – Premium shopping: 164 high-end brand boutiques, world-class dining venues, and cozy cafés along the waterfront. – Ideal location: 2 minutes’ walk to Ain Dubai, 5 minutes to JBR Beach. Location Advantages The residence is located on Bluewaters Island, connected to the mainland via a road from Sheikh Zayed Road and an automated metro line. Dubai Marina is 5 minutes away, The Palm Jumeirah is 10 minutes, and Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Bluewaters Residences Building 1, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
Sea50 m
Shop550 m
Medical center450 m
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
