Bluewaters Residences by Meraas

Description

An architectural gem on the shore of the Persian Gulf. Bluewaters Residences is a fully completed premium development offering exclusive resale apartments with designer finishes and high-end appliances. Impeccable property condition is complemented by immediate proximity to the sea and the iconic Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. Key Features – Ready-to-move-in apartments in a contemporary style: bright kitchens with built-in islands, elegant graphite-toned finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious balconies with lounge areas. – Unique infrastructure: infinity pool with views of the bay, high-tech fitness center, tennis court, meditation spaces, and landscaped gardens with running tracks. – Premium shopping: 164 high-end brand boutiques, world-class dining venues, and cozy cafés along the waterfront. – Ideal location: 2 minutes’ walk to Ain Dubai, 5 minutes to JBR Beach. Location Advantages The residence is located on Bluewaters Island, connected to the mainland via a road from Sheikh Zayed Road and an automated metro line. Dubai Marina is 5 minutes away, The Palm Jumeirah is 10 minutes, and Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.